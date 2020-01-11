54°F
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar to make NHL debut Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2020 - 1:40 pm
 

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena, coach Gerard Gallant said.

The Blue Jackets drafted Kolesar in the third round in 2015.

Kolesar, 22, said he didn’t know where he would slot into the lineup. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 24 games with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

The bruiser had 20 goals last season. He previously was called up Dec. 28 and warmed up before the Knights’ game against the Arizona Coyotes. He didn’t play and was sent back to the AHL after the game.

