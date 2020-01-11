Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar to make NHL debut Saturday

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar will make his NHL debut Saturday against the team that drafted him, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates in front of San Jose Sharks' Lean Bergmann during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena, coach Gerard Gallant said.

The Blue Jackets drafted Kolesar in the third round in 2015.

Kolesar, 22, said he didn’t know where he would slot into the lineup. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 24 games with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

The bruiser had 20 goals last season. He previously was called up Dec. 28 and warmed up before the Knights’ game against the Arizona Coyotes. He didn’t play and was sent back to the AHL after the game.

