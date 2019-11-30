44°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights knock off Coyotes 2-1 in shootout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2019 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2019 - 6:01 pm

Alex Tuch scored the winning goal in a shootout, and the Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Malcolm Subban made his third straight start for the Knights and finished with 35 saves. He stopped two of three shots in the shootout.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored in the shootout for the Knights, who won their second straight.

Tuch gave the Knights a 1-0 lead on a power play at 7:01 of the second period when he deflected Nic Hague’s shot from the point for his first goal since Oct. 31.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun tied the game at 14:53 of the second when he wristed a shot from a steep angle past Subban.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

