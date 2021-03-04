Golden Knights knock off Wild, extend win streak to 4 games
Alex Tuch finished with a goal and an assist in the Golden Knights’ victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Tuch finished with a goal and an assist, lifting the Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night before an announced crowd of 2,605 at T-Mobile Arena.
Jonathan Marchessault notched the game-winning goal at 5:03 of the second period. Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson scored in the third period for the Knights, who swept the two-game series and remained in first place in the West Division.
Marc-Andre Fleury made his 10th consecutive start and earned his fourth victory in a row. He made a phenomenal glove stop on Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon at the first-period buzzer and turned away four shots on a Minnesota power play in the third period.
The Knights went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and extended their streak to 18 in a row without allowing a power-play goal.
Marcus Foligno had the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the second period when he tapped in a loose puck in the crease.
