Golden Knights knock off Wild, extend win streak to 4 games

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) is congratulated by the team after scoring the first goal of the game during the first period of their NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) and center Nico Sturm (7) skate for the puck during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates for the puck as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the first period of their NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot on goal by the Minnesota Wild during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights take the ice befor their NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alex Tuch finished with a goal and an assist, lifting the Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night before an announced crowd of 2,605 at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault notched the game-winning goal at 5:03 of the second period. Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson scored in the third period for the Knights, who swept the two-game series and remained in first place in the West Division.

Marc-Andre Fleury made his 10th consecutive start and earned his fourth victory in a row. He made a phenomenal glove stop on Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon at the first-period buzzer and turned away four shots on a Minnesota power play in the third period.

The Knights went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and extended their streak to 18 in a row without allowing a power-play goal.

Marcus Foligno had the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the second period when he tapped in a loose puck in the crease.

