Golden Knights-Kraken game won’t air on TV network

Tuesday’s game between the Golden Knights and the expansion Seattle Kraken is not airing on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or any other channel, for that matter.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) compete for the puck in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If you’re searching the channel listings on your TV for the Golden Knights game, don’t bother.

It’s being shown exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming service and Hulu and requires a subscription to watch.

This is one of four regular-season games the Knights will appear on ESPN+ and Hulu rather than a TV network.

The next time it happens is Dec. 3 when the Knights are at Arizona, and games against Buffalo (Feb. 1) and Florida (March 17) also will be available only on the streaming service.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription. NHL games are shown each Tuesday throughout the regular season in addition to an exclusive national game every Friday until January.

ESPN+ replaced the NHL.tv subscription service and will stream more than 1,000 out-of-market games. Local blackouts are in effect.

The cost is $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year and is also available in the Disney streaming bundle.

Beginning this season, ESPN is one of two national broadcasters of the NHL, along with TNT. Those networks replaced NBC as the league’s home on TV.

