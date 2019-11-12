Golden Knights launch program for fans to buy game-worn merchandise

The Golden Knights have launched a new program to sell used Knights gear to fans, the team announced Tuesday.

Charmaine Pennington, left, shops for Golden Knights jerseys on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. "We're buying one for our son who's in the Air Force in North Carolina," said husband Tom Pennington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

VGK Authentics is the team’s official and only authorized channel for game-used, game-worn and pro-stock products.

Items will be collected from the ice or locker room by NHL Off-Ice officials or the Knights equipment team. Each item will be tagged with a holographic sticker that contains a unique identification code, where fans can acquire more information on the product by entering the code at vgkauthentics.com.

“We want Golden Knights fans and collectors to feel confident in their purchase of Game-Used products,” Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. “Our new VGK Authentics program enforces a strict authentication process to ensure all products advertised as game-worn actually are.”

Jerseys, sticks, helmets, gloves, skates and pucks are some of the items that will be for sale at VegasTeamStore.com.

VGK Authentics products can also be purchased at the Arsenal at City National Arena, the Armory at T-Mobile Arena, Terminal 3 and D-Gate at McCarran International Airport.

“We know our fans love getting as close to the action as possible and our VGK Authentics program is the newest way for them to bring a piece of the Golden Knights home,” Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth said.

