Golden Knights launch virtual reality experience

The Golden Knights opened the new attraction VGK VR at City National Arena on Thursday, which allows fans to participate in 80 virtual hockey drills.

The Golden Knights debuted a new VR experience, VGK VR, at City National Arena on Thursday. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights hockey has branched out into virtual reality.

The Knights are the first team to employ technology from the VR company Sense Arena. They opened the attraction VGK VR at City National Arena on Thursday, which allows fans to test out the tech starting at $10 for two games.

The VR equipment allows players to participate in 80 drills with three difficulty settings. It was featured at CES 2019 and that’s where the Knights and Sense Arena connected.

