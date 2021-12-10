55°F
Golden Knights’ leading scorer to miss Flyers game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2021 - 11:36 am
 
Updated December 10, 2021 - 11:46 am
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during a team practice at City National Ar ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson will miss Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers for personal reasons, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Stephenson has appeared in all 25 games and leads the Knights with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists).

DeBoer did not say how long Stephenson will be out or who will take his spot on the first line between wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone.

The Knights (15-10, 30 points) have won three straight entering Friday’s game at T-Mobile Arena and hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

