Golden Knights’ leading scorer to miss Friday’s game against Flyers

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson will miss Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers for personal reasons, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Stephenson has appeared in all 25 games and leads the Knights with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists).

DeBoer did not say how long Stephenson will be out or who will take his spot on the first line between wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone.

The Knights (15-10, 30 points) have won three straight entering Friday’s game at T-Mobile Arena and hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

