Golden Knights

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri clears waivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2019 - 9:24 am
 

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri cleared waivers Sunday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada.

Pirri, 28, was placed on waivers Saturday by the Knights after he recorded no goals and one assist in 11 games. He is expected to be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

