Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri clears waivers

Vegas Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri cleared waivers Sunday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada.

Pirri, 28, was placed on waivers Saturday by the Knights after he recorded no goals and one assist in 11 games. He is expected to be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

