Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri reportedly on waivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2019 - 9:36 am
 

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri was placed on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada.

Pirri, 28, has no goals and one assist in 11 games. He appeared in the team’s first four games and then has been in the lineup sparingly.

The Knights did not immediately return a request for comment.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

