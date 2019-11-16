Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri reportedly on waivers

The Golden Knights have placed left wing Brandon Pirri on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada.

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) waits for a pass against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Pirri, 28, has no goals and one assist in 11 games. He appeared in the team’s first four games and then has been in the lineup sparingly.

The Knights did not immediately return a request for comment.

