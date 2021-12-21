Golden Knights-Lightning game still on as of Tuesday morning

The Golden Knights’ game against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena remains on the schedule.

Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

With Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning possibly in jeopardy for COVID-related issues, Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer was confident his team would be healthy enough to face the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re waiting on test results from testing this morning, but I believe we’re going to have a team ready to play,” DeBoer said after a brief morning skate. “I can’t speak for Tampa. Unfortunately it’s Groundhog Day. It feels like we’re rewinding to a year ago, but I believe we’ll have a group ready to play.”

The Knights-Lightning game is the only one remaining on the schedule before the holiday break after the NHL announced Monday it was pausing early as an outbreak of COVID-19 swept through multiple organizations. The Philadelphia-Washington game was postponed Tuesday morning because the Capitals were affected by COVID.

The Knights’ game against Los Angeles scheduled for Thursday at T-Mobile Arena was already postponed.

“The only conversation has been about getting prepared for this game, that we were going to play it,” DeBoer said. “I think the NHL was clear they were going to let us play the game and pause after the game tonight. Fingers crossed. I know we’ll have 20 guys ready to play based on what I know so far this morning. Hopefully Tampa’s the same.”

Goalie Robin Lehner and defensemen Alex Pietrangelo did not participate in Tuesday’s morning skate, and DeBoer said they were game-time decisions.

“Don’t assume those are positive tests,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got some injuries we’re dealing with, too. We’ve got some balls in the air in that department.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

