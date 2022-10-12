Golden Knights’ Logan Thompson ready to silence doubters

Logan Thompson was overlooked on his journey from Canadian college hockey to the NHL. Now, he has a chance to be the Golden Knights’ No. 1 goaltender.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends the net against Avalanche forward Jean-Luc Foudy (93) and defenseman Brad Hunt (17) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skate off the ice during training camp at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates around the net during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Battler.

That’s what former Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer called Logan Thompson after the rookie goaltender’s third NHL start. “It’s not always pretty,” DeBoer said, but Thompson fights.

It’s hard to imagine a more fitting label for the 25-year-old. Saying Thompson plays with a chip on his shoulder doesn’t do him justice. He knows he was overlooked on his journey from Canadian college hockey to the NHL. Underestimated. Unappreciated. He plays with that edge.

This season, he has the largest opportunity of his career. Robin Lehner’s season-ending hip injury means Thompson’s path to control the Knights’ net is clear. It no longer matters where he came from. It matters what he does next.

“There’s still a lot of people that I have to prove wrong,” Thompson said. “I think no one here expects much out of me. I’m holding myself pretty high this year that I have to perform and give this team a chance to win every night.”

The irony is one of the people that looked past Thompson is now counting on him the most.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon didn’t draft him despite owning at the time the goaltender’s junior team, the Brandon Wheat Kings. Thompson also attended the Knights’ first rookie camp and was left unsigned.

Many players’ stories would have ended there. Thompson’s didn’t. He had a stellar season at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, which led to professional opportunities. He spent a year in the Washington Capitals organization before the Knights circled back and signed him to a contract.

“Great story of perseverance,” said Thompson’s college coach, Marty Williamson. “It looked like at 20 it wasn’t going anywhere. … But (he) never stopped working hard. Never stopped having that dream.”

Thompson kept leaping over hurdles with his new team. He was named the American Hockey League’s goaltender of the year in his first season with the Knights. He made his NHL debut that season, becoming the first U Sports — the national governing body of college athletics in Canada — goalie to play in the league since 1994.

Thompson didn’t stop there. Injuries to Lehner and backup Laurent Brossoit gave him a chance to start last season. He showed he belonged, going 10-5-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.

“Often times, as a young guy, that’s how you get your shot, your opportunity, and he made the most of it,” defenseman Alec Martinez said.

Thompson started the Knights’ final four games as they tried desperately to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time. Three of the games went to shootouts, and he stopped 14 of the 17 attempts he faced. It didn’t matter. The Knights went 0-for-17 and were eliminated.

“You felt for him in those final games,” Williamson said. “But then you’re also so happy for him that he’s showing that he’s an NHL caliber goaltender.”

Thompson can play in the NHL. That much is clear. But it remains to be seen if he can beat out childhood friend Adin Hill to be the Knights’ No. 1 goaltender and get the team back in the playoffs. It’s at least obvious he won’t back down from a fight.

Thompson is used to the questions by now. He is also used to answering them.

“That’s kind of been my whole life,” he said. “I think everyone’s written me off. No matter what I do in any league I’m still kind of getting written off. I’m playing with a lot to prove this year.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.