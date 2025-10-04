Golden Knights look out of sync in loss to Sharks to close preseason

The Golden Knights’ first game with their projected opening night lineup looked out of sorts in a preseason loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais (5) are held back by linesman Derek Amell (75) and linesman Travis Gawryletz (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais (5) are held back by linesman Derek Amell (75) and linesman Travis Gawryletz (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais (5) fights Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and San Jose Sharks center Ty Dellandrea (10) chase after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops the puck in front of San Jose Sharks left wing Pavol Regenda (84) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The San Jose Sharks celebrate after scoring against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) falls to the ice as San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) loses his stick during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) skates with the puck under pressure from San Jose Sharks center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The San Jose Sharks celebrate after scoring against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The San Jose Sharks score against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) gets tripped up by San Jose Sharks center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) tries to get the puck from San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) stops the puck as Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) fights San Jose Sharks center Zack Ostapchuk (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck alongside Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck under pressure from San Jose Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (85) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) deflects a shot from Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights used their last preseason game as a dress rehearsal for their season opener Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

There might still be some dressing to be done.

The Knights’ first game with their projected opening night lineup looked, as expected, out of sync and out of sorts in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

It was the first game the Knights used the 12 forwards and six defensemen who will be skating when the games count for real next week.

Each line and pair had its reps throughout preseason, but it was the first time they skated together and it showed.

Right wing Alex Holtz scored, and goaltender Adin Hill gave up three goals on 18 shots.

Sharks right wing Ethan Cardwell scored a hat trick to anchor goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic’s 27-save effort.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Lauzon’s debut

The one thing that was certain when the Knights acquired defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was that he was going to hit everything in sight.

He delivered on that front in his preseason debut with a team-high four hits in 13:46.

It wasn’t just the body checks. Lauzon threw hands, too. He dropped the gloves with Sharks center Zack Ostapchuk four shifts into the game. Ostapchuk took exception to hits Lauzon made earlier in the game, including to second-overall pick Michael Misa.

Lauzon drew a roughing penalty on defenseman Vincent Desharnais at the end of the second period after Desharnais took exception to Lauzon’s hit on right wing Cam Lund.

Lauzon was battling a lower-body injury that held him out for most of training camp. He wound up playing his role well to the delight of the crowd.

The 28-year-old was part of the trade, along with center Colton Sissons, that sent defenseman Nic Hague to Nashville. Lauzon seemed to fall behind in the battle for the sixth defenseman spot to Ben Hutton, but he showed his worth.

2. Power play struggles

A couple of important notes here.

It’s preseason and the results don’t matter. The Knights didn’t have right wing Pavel Dorofeyev available due to a lower-body injury.

That being said, the Knights’ power play looked timid in an 0-for-4 night.

Coach Bruce Cassidy used defenseman Shea Theodore at the right circle in place of Dorofeyev, while having right wing Mitch Marner as the quarterback at the top.

Puck movement looked fine. The problem was no one wanted to shoot.

It looked disoriented because of the fact there wasn’t a true shooter. Theodore isn’t one to power one-timers from the right circle like Dorofeyev.

A five-forward unit is on the table when Dorofeyev returns. This is a unit that was second in the league last year. It needs to look cleaner next week.

3. Schwindt claimed

The Knights placed five players on waivers Thursday. One didn’t get through.

Center Cole Schwindt was claimed off waivers by the defending champion Florida Panthers, the team that drafted him in the third round in 2019. Schwindt was included in the trade that brought right wing Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames in 2022.

Schwindt appeared a lock to be the Knights’ 13th forward come opening night. He had eight points in 42 games last season while being a responsible player coach Bruce Cassidy could rely on.

Instead, Schwindt goes back to Florida and that seemingly paves the way for Holtz to be the extra forward after a strong performance in camp.

But Holtz is still without a contract as of Friday and remains on a professional tryout deal. That’ll need to change between now and Wednesday.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.