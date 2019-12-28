Golden Knights look to take advantage of ‘huge’ homestand

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates in front of San Jose Sharks' Lean Bergmann during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights can get used to their own beds for a while.

The Knights began a season-long seven-game homestand Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. The team won’t play on the road again until Jan. 14 against the Buffalo Sabres, at which point they’ll have two four-game trips sandwiched around the NHL’s All-Star break.

“It’s a huge homestand,” right wing Mark Stone said. “We’ve had a pretty tough schedule the last month and a half so we’ve got to take advantage of this time because we’re going to be heading out on the road right after. These seven games are important. We want to make sure that we’re using it and using it wisely.”

Taking full advantage of this part of the schedule will require the Knights to up their game at T-Mobile Arena. They entered Saturday with a 10-7-3 record at home. Their .500 winning percentage is well below their marks from last season (.585) and 2017-18 (.707).

“You got to make sure you’re winning your games at home,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It’s been a good building to us but we got to start playing a lot better hockey in our own building.”

Kolesar called up

The Knights recalled Keegan Kolesar from the American Hockey League on Saturday. The right wing participated in warmups but didn’t play against the Coyotes.

Gallant said Saturday morning the call-up was precautionary. He said the team was dealing with some “minor tweaks and bangs” but did not provide specifics. The team only had 12 forwards — not counting the injured Cody Eakin — before Kolesar arrived.

“We just want to make sure we’re covering ourselves,” Gallant said.

Kolesar, 22, has six assists in 18 games with the Chicago Wolves. He had 20 goals and 36 points — in addition to 90 penalty minutes — in 74 games last season to help the Wolves reach the Calder Cup Final.

Marchessault gets hot

December has been kind to Jonathan Marchessault.

The left wing, who turned 29 Friday, had eight of his 13 goals this month entering Saturday. He has a 16.7 shooting percentage in December, well above his career average of 10.7. His shooting percentage was just 5.4 the first two months of the season.

“I guess (I’m) a little more lucky,” Marchessault said with a smile. “Honestly, I’m just trying to make the right plays at the right time. Right now I feel like the puck is bouncing well and I’m (getting) those scoring opportunities.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.