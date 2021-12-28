Golden Knights lose 2 more players for game against Kings

The Golden Knights will be without at least two additional regulars Tuesday night when they return from the holiday break and face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights will be without at least two additional regulars Tuesday night when they return from the holiday break and face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Captain Mark Stone and goaltender Robin Lehner will not play because of undisclosed injuries, and both are listed as day to day, according to assistant coach Steve Spott.

Also, winger Max Pacioretty and defenseman Nic Hague skated on their own before the morning skate and are game-time decisions, Spott said.

“They skated before us here. They didn’t skate with our team, but saying that, they are going to be game-time decisions, which is good news for us,” Spott said.

Stone missed the Knights’ victory Dec. 19 at the New York Islanders and returned to score two goals in a loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 21 before he departed in the second period and did not return.

Lehner also was injured against the Islanders and hasn’t practiced since. Logan Thompson is expected to serve as the backup with Laurent Brossoit the projected starter.

The Knights already were without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, forwards Evgenii Dadonov and Brett Howden, and coach Pete DeBoer because of COVID-19 protocol.

