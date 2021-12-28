50°F
Golden Knights lose 2 more players for game against Kings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 12:40 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the puck while Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes ( ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the puck while Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck during the third period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights will be without at least two additional regulars Tuesday night when they return from the holiday break and face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Captain Mark Stone and goaltender Robin Lehner will not play because of undisclosed injuries, and both are listed as day to day, according to assistant coach Steve Spott.

Also, winger Max Pacioretty and defenseman Nic Hague skated on their own before the morning skate and are game-time decisions, Spott said.

“They skated before us here. They didn’t skate with our team, but saying that, they are going to be game-time decisions, which is good news for us,” Spott said.

Stone missed the Knights’ victory Dec. 19 at the New York Islanders and returned to score two goals in a loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 21 before he departed in the second period and did not return.

Lehner also was injured against the Islanders and hasn’t practiced since. Logan Thompson is expected to serve as the backup with Laurent Brossoit the projected starter.

The Knights already were without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, forwards Evgenii Dadonov and Brett Howden, and coach Pete DeBoer because of COVID-19 protocol.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

The large video screen on the east side displays the message that the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will ...
Las Vegas 2021 sports at a glance
By / RJ

While the Raiders’ tumultuous year dominated the news in Las Vegas, they were far from the only major story on the local sports scene.

Golden Knights fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesda ...
NHL All-Star Weekend still planned for Las Vegas
By / RJ

NHL All-Star Weekend, which features a skills competition and three-on-three tournament, will take place despite the decision to pull out of the 2022 Winter Olympics.