Golden Knights lose 4th straight game on road trip

The Golden Knights are out of a playoff spot based on points percentage and in danger of missing the postseason for the first time with 21 games remaining.

The Golden Knights reached the nadir of their struggles Sunday, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The loss was the fourth straight on the current road trip, which concludes at Winnipeg on Tuesday. The Knights are out of a playoff spot based on points percentage and with 21 games remaining are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in franchise history.

Evgenii Dadonov scored late in the second period, and Jack Eichel converted on a power play in the third, but the Knights’ comeback attempt fell short. Defenseman Nic Hague was turned away with about 6:30 remaining by Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins on a chance in tight that would have tied the score.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Carrier scored 4:10 apart in a back-and-forth first period to put the Knights ahead 2-1 before the Blue Jackets flipped the game on its head.

Cole Sillinger, at 18 the youngest player in the NHL, recorded a hat trick, and linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and three assists to put Columbus ahead 5-2.

Marchessault’s goal was his 25th, and he had two points. Chandler Stephenson added two assists.

Left wing Max Pacioretty, who exited Friday’s game at Pittsburgh in the second period, did not play and was one of nine regulars out of the lineup.

Forward Nolan Patrick was activated from injured reserve after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

