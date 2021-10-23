76°F
Golden Knights lose another defenseman to injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2021 - 1:18 pm
 
Updated October 23, 2021 - 1:23 pm
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Leh ...
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) looks on. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud is week to week with an upper-body injury, coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday.

Whitecloud blocked a shot in the second period of Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, returned to the bench with 14:23 remaining, left for the locker room and didn’t return. DeBoer said it “wasn’t good” after the game.

The news is the latest blow to a Knights team that has been ravaged by injuries four games into the season. They were already without left wing Max Pacioretty (week to week), captain Mark Stone (between week to week and day to day) and defenseman Alec Martinez (day to day) on Friday.

Whitecloud was the team’s stingiest defenseman last season, as opponents scored 1.6 goals per 60 minutes with him on the ice. He also received the fourth-most short-handed ice time per game.

DeBoer said defenseman Daniil Miromanov is expected to make his NHL debut Sunday against the New York Islanders with Whitecloud out.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

