Golden Knights lose another defenseman to injury

The Golden Knights will be down three of their top six defensemen for Saturday’s game, with Alex Pietrangelo joining Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud on the sideline.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts after being hit by the puck on the face, while San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) reaches for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights are down three defensemen heading into their third game of the season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is out for the Knights’ game at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks and is considered day to day. Pietrangelo was hit in the face by a shot from partner Nic Hague with 2:35 left in the third period of Thursday’s 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak, a 2019 second-round pick, will take Pietrangleo’s place in the lineup.

Pietrangelo’s absence leaves the Knights’ short-handed on a blue line that has dealt with plenty of adversity early. Defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud are on injured reserve with upper-body injuries.

