Golden Knights lose at Vancouver in overtime

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver’s Christopher Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime as the Golden Knights lost 5-4 to the Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena.
Mark Stone tied the game with 4:20 remaining in the third period to help the Knights extend their point streak to four games (3-0-1).
Reilly Smith and Nick Holden had second-period goals to help the Knights overcome a 3-1 deficit after the first. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist.
The Knights fell to Vancouver for the first time in regulation (8-1-1) and had their three-game win streak snapped. They also lost for the first time on a Fathers Trip.
Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson also had goals for the Canucks.
