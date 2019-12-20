41°F
Golden Knights lose at Vancouver in overtime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 9:49 pm
 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver’s Christopher Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime as the Golden Knights lost 5-4 to the Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena.

Mark Stone tied the game with 4:20 remaining in the third period to help the Knights extend their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden had second-period goals to help the Knights overcome a 3-1 deficit after the first. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist.

The Knights fell to Vancouver for the first time in regulation (8-1-1) and had their three-game win streak snapped. They also lost for the first time on a Fathers Trip.

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson also had goals for the Canucks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

