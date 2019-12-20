Golden Knights lose at Vancouver in overtime

Vancouver’s Christopher Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime as the Golden Knights lost 5-4 to the Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) and Shea Theodore (27) stop Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) from getting a shot past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) vies for control of the puck with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) fights for control of the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) and Shea Theodore (27) stop Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) from getting a shot past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) vies for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) chases Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver’s Christopher Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime as the Golden Knights lost 5-4 to the Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena.

Mark Stone tied the game with 4:20 remaining in the third period to help the Knights extend their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden had second-period goals to help the Knights overcome a 3-1 deficit after the first. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist.

The Knights fell to Vancouver for the first time in regulation (8-1-1) and had their three-game win streak snapped. They also lost for the first time on a Fathers Trip.

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson also had goals for the Canucks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

