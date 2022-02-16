64°F
Golden Knights lose forward off waivers to Maple Leafs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2022 - 12:41 pm
 
Golden Knights center Adam Brooks (24) eyes the puck during the first period of a NHL hockey ga ...
Golden Knights center Adam Brooks (24) eyes the puck during the first period of a NHL hockey game against the Flyers on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights lost forward Adam Brooks to the Toronto Maple Leafs on waivers Wednesday.

The Knights claimed Brooks off waivers Nov. 19, and he scored two goals in seven games. He was put back on waivers Tuesday and taken by the club that drafted him. Brooks has eight points in 18 games in two seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Lehner update

Knights coach Pete DeBoer said he’s confident goaltender Robin Lehner, who has an upper-body injury, will be able to play “sooner than later.”

Lehner is 19-13-1 with a .907 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average. Backup Laurent Brossoit is expected to get the bulk of the workload with Lehner out.

“Might be a blessing in disguise,” DeBoer said. “(Brossoit) gets to run for a few games, Robin gets to recharge and reset and get himself healthy. We’ll have two good guys down the stretch.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

