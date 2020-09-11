Golden Knights lose in OT, trail 2-1 in series

Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) crashes into the net as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save and Nick Holden (22) defends during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Alexander Radulov (47) looks for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a glove save and Alec Martinez (23) defends during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn and Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) work in front of Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) checks Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) crashes into the net as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save while Nick Holden (22) and Nate Schmidt (88) watch during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) and Mark Stone (61) battle along the boards during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The puck hits the post as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner watches during the first period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson (18) checks Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and center William Karlsson (71) defend during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jamie Oleksiak (2) and Miro Heiskanen (4) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars celebrate a goal by Jamie Oleksiak as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) lies in the crease during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Stars lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, and Game 4 is Saturday at Rogers Place.

Alex Tuch tied the score at 2 for the Knights with 7:14 left in the third period when he dug the puck out of the corner and then fired a shot from the left faceoff dot past Dallas’ Anton Khudobin. The Stars unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn scored at 7:35 of the third period to put the Stars ahead 2-1 after Shea Theodore converted on a power play early in the period.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring for Dallas when he beat Knights goalie Robin Lehner on a breakaway with 16.7 seconds left in second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.