Golden Knights

Golden Knights lose in OT, trail 2-1 in series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 7:57 pm
 

Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Stars lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, and Game 4 is Saturday at Rogers Place.

Alex Tuch tied the score at 2 for the Knights with 7:14 left in the third period when he dug the puck out of the corner and then fired a shot from the left faceoff dot past Dallas’ Anton Khudobin. The Stars unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn scored at 7:35 of the third period to put the Stars ahead 2-1 after Shea Theodore converted on a power play early in the period.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring for Dallas when he beat Knights goalie Robin Lehner on a breakaway with 16.7 seconds left in second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

