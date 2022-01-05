Golden Knights lose in rookie goaltender’s 1st NHL start
Logan Thompson celebrated an important milestone Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, but the Golden Knights didn’t give him enough goal support in a loss.
Left wing Filip Forsberg had two goals, left wing Yakov Trenin also scored and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in goaltender Logan Thompson’s first NHL start.
Thompson was given the nod because goaltenders Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit are recovering from injuries. The reigning American Hockey League goaltender of the year made several impressive saves but didn’t get his first NHL win.
The Knights lost in regulation for the first time in three games. Center William Karlsson scored their first goal, his 100th with the franchise, and defenseman Shea Theodore got the second.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.