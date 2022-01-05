Golden Knights lose in rookie goaltender’s 1st NHL start

Logan Thompson celebrated an important milestone Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, but the Golden Knights didn’t give him enough goal support in a loss.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson blocks a shot by Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen, left, and Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden try to clear the puck out of the corner during the second period of an NHL game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, left, and Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin battle for the puck during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin, hits the ice after tangling with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson hits the ice while defending Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons vie for the puck along the boards during the second period of an NHL game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen, back left, and Yakov Trenin celebrate Trenin's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Left wing Filip Forsberg had two goals, left wing Yakov Trenin also scored and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in goaltender Logan Thompson’s first NHL start.

Thompson was given the nod because goaltenders Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit are recovering from injuries. The reigning American Hockey League goaltender of the year made several impressive saves but didn’t get his first NHL win.

The Knights lost in regulation for the first time in three games. Center William Karlsson scored their first goal, his 100th with the franchise, and defenseman Shea Theodore got the second.

