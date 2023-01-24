Golden Knights lose late lead, fall in overtime to Devils

The Golden Knights couldn’t hold onto a third-period lead and lost to the New Jersey Devils in overtime Tuesday night at Prudential Center in Newark.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates against New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) reacts after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) scores against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of their NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) tends the net against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates past Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) skates against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) fights for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and defenseman Damon Severson (28) tend the net against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates against New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes the save against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) celebrates after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

The Devils overcame a 2-1 deficit to start the third period to win. Hamilton tied the game with 1:10 remaining in the third and goaltender Vitek Vanecek out of his net.

Defenseman Ben Hutton and center William Karlsson scored for the Knights, who dropped to 1-4-1 in their past six games. They’ve scored two goals or fewer in four of their past five games.

