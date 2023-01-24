Golden Knights lose late lead, fall in overtime to Devils
The Golden Knights couldn’t hold onto a third-period lead and lost to the New Jersey Devils in overtime Tuesday night at Prudential Center in Newark.
Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at Prudential Center on Tuesday.
The Devils overcame a 2-1 deficit to start the third period to win. Hamilton tied the game with 1:10 remaining in the third and goaltender Vitek Vanecek out of his net.
Defenseman Ben Hutton and center William Karlsson scored for the Knights, who dropped to 1-4-1 in their past six games. They’ve scored two goals or fewer in four of their past five games.
