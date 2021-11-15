Golden Knights lose player to NHL’s COVID-19 protocols
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Monday.
Carrier has missed the Knights’ last two games for non-COVID reasons. He is second player on the team to enter the protocols this season after left wing Mattias Janmark. The Knights are fully vaccinated.
Janmark entered the protocols Oct. 11 after contracting the virus and didn’t skate with the team again until Oct. 21.
Carrier, 26, has two goals and two assists in 11 games this season.
