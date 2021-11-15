79°F
Golden Knights lose player to NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2021 - 12:56 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) fights for a loose puck with Seattle Kraken ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) fights for a loose puck with Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Carrier has missed the Knights’ last two games for non-COVID reasons. He is second player on the team to enter the protocols this season after left wing Mattias Janmark. The Knights are fully vaccinated.

Janmark entered the protocols Oct. 11 after contracting the virus and didn’t skate with the team again until Oct. 21.

Carrier, 26, has two goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

