Golden Knights lose to Avalanche in outdoor game after long delay

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal in the second period and set up another in the third to hand the Knights a 3-2 defeat at NHL Outdoors.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) handles the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) closes in during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) reacts as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) controls th puck as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Cale Makar (8) fight for possession during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) wins a faceoff against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

STATELINE — The lights at the outdoor rink on the 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Resort stayed on after hours, and the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche had special permission to be out late.

Good thing it wasn’t a school night.

After an eight-hour delay due to poor ice conditions, the teams returned late Saturday night to play the final two periods. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal in the second period and set up another in the third to hand the Knights a 3-2 defeat at NHL Outdoors.

Alex Tuch scored on a pretty spin move with 5:35 remaining in the third, but the Knights dropped their second straight to Colorado after winning the opener of the four-game series.

The teams meet again Monday at Colorado.

The game was suspended after the first period due to poor ice conditions with Colorado leading 1-0 on an early goal by Samuel Girard and resumed at 9 p.m. local time.

Alec Martinez put home a rebound exactly nine hours after Girard’s goal to tie the score at 7:37 of the second period, but MacKinnon answered at 11:18 to put the Avalanche ahead 2-1.

MacKinnon stole the puck from Mark Stone in the neutral zone and after taking a pass in his own zone, he skated wide past Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo before firing a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Colorado defenseman Devon Toews gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead when his shot from distance beat Fleury, who was screened.

The Knights finished 0-for-4 on the power play and squandered a five-on-three for 1:22 in the third period with a chance to tie the score before Toews’ goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.