Golden Knights lose to Canadiens for 4th straight defeat

The Golden Knights lost their fourth straight game in a defeat to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. They lost for the 12th time in 17 games.

The Golden Knights lost again.

The Knights ended a shutout bid late in the third period, but lost their fourth straight game in a 4-1 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Captain Mark Stone put the Knights on the board with 4:44 remaining, but the Knights failed to claw out of a three-goal hole.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 15 saves for the Knights (10-6-8), who lost for the 12th time in the past 17 games (5-6-6).

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

