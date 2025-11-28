Golden Knights lose to Canadiens for 4th straight defeat
The Golden Knights lost their fourth straight game in a defeat to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. They lost for the 12th time in 17 games.
The Golden Knights lost again.
The Knights ended a shutout bid late in the third period, but lost their fourth straight game in a 4-1 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Captain Mark Stone put the Knights on the board with 4:44 remaining, but the Knights failed to claw out of a three-goal hole.
Goaltender Akira Schmid made 15 saves for the Knights (10-6-8), who lost for the 12th time in the past 17 games (5-6-6).
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
