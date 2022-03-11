Golden Knights lose to Sabres in Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo
Center Jack Eichel was booed all game by the fans in his return to KeyBank Center on Thursday, and the Golden Knights lost to the Buffalo Sabres.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Center Jack Eichel was booed all game by the fans in his return to KeyBank Center on Thursday, and the Golden Knights lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres.
Victor Oloffson scored a power-play goal with 3:44 remaining for Buffalo after defenseman Ben Hutton floated a shot from the right point that went in off the crossbar to tie the score 1-1 with 7:59 left.
Eichel was traded to the Knights in November after a prolonged dispute with the Sabres front office over his treatment for a herniated disk in his neck. He spent six seasons in Buffalo after being selected No. 2 in the 2015 NHL draft.
Former Knights first-round pick Peyton Krebs, who was part of the Eichel deal, scored in the first period for the Sabres. Goaltender Craig Anderson earned his 300th career victory.
Another former Golden Knight, Alex Tuch, also part of the Eichel trade, added an empty-net goal.
The Knights were without winger Reilly Smith (undisclosed) and continued to struggle offensively. They’ve produced three goals in the past four games against Ottawa, Philadelphia and Buffalo, all of whom are out of the playoff picture.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.