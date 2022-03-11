Golden Knights lose to Sabres in Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo

Center Jack Eichel was booed all game by the fans in his return to KeyBank Center on Thursday, and the Golden Knights lost to the Buffalo Sabres.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates prior an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against his former team the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up prior an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) chases the puck into the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) work for position in front of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is checked by Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a pad save during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Casey Fitzgerald (45) fall to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres center John Hayden (15) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Center Jack Eichel was booed all game by the fans in his return to KeyBank Center on Thursday, and the Golden Knights lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres.

Victor Oloffson scored a power-play goal with 3:44 remaining for Buffalo after defenseman Ben Hutton floated a shot from the right point that went in off the crossbar to tie the score 1-1 with 7:59 left.

Eichel was traded to the Knights in November after a prolonged dispute with the Sabres front office over his treatment for a herniated disk in his neck. He spent six seasons in Buffalo after being selected No. 2 in the 2015 NHL draft.

Former Knights first-round pick Peyton Krebs, who was part of the Eichel deal, scored in the first period for the Sabres. Goaltender Craig Anderson earned his 300th career victory.

Another former Golden Knight, Alex Tuch, also part of the Eichel trade, added an empty-net goal.

The Knights were without winger Reilly Smith (undisclosed) and continued to struggle offensively. They’ve produced three goals in the past four games against Ottawa, Philadelphia and Buffalo, all of whom are out of the playoff picture.

