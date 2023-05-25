Golden Knights lose to Stars in OT, fail to close out series

The Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday and will return to Las Vegas with a 3-1 series lead.

DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored in overtime, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Thursday to extend the Western Conference Final.

The Stars cut their series deficit to 3-1 with the Game 4 win. They forced a Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and prevented the Knights from locking up their spot next to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Left wing Jason Robertson scored twice for Dallas, and goaltender Jake Oettinger stood tall after getting pulled in the first period of Game 3.

Center William Karlsson and right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

