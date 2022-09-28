Golden Knights make 1st round of training camp roster cuts

The Golden Knights made roster cuts Tuesday after two preseason games, but they still have plenty of extra bodies in training camp.

Vegas Golden Knights' Peter DiLiberatore (49) participates during rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights made their first round of roster cuts Tuesday after two preseason games.

Forwards Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling and Matyas Sapovaliv, and defensemen Artur Cholach, Joe Fleming and Jesper Vikman were assigned to their junior hockey teams.

Forwards Colt Conrad, Daniel D’Amato, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Kyle Marino, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau and Alex Swetlikoff, defensemen Connor Corcoran and Peter DiLiberatore, and goaltenders Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville were assigned to the Silver Knights.

Defenseman William Riedell was released from his professional tryout agreement.

The moves leave the Knights with 26 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders in training camp. They have five preseason games remaining before their Oct. 11 opener at the Los Angeles Kings. They can keep a maximum of 23 players on the opening-night roster.

