Golden Knights make blocking shots a priority

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates with the puck under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer looks on during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Blocking shots was not among the handful of non-negotiables that Pete DeBoer detailed after being hired as Golden Knights coach more than a year ago.

Nevertheless, it’s been an emphasis throughout his time behind the bench.

The Knights are statistically one of the best shot-blocking teams in the NHL through 14 games after ranking in the bottom half before DeBoer’s arrival.

“When I came in, I was looking at areas I thought we could immediately improve at, and for me, getting in shooting lanes is a commitment to winning,” DeBoer said Thursday. “I think our guys have really taken with that and run with it, and it’s become part of our identity.”

The Knights are eighth in total shots blocked, but that doesn’t account for them playing a fewer number of games. The more revealing statistic is blocked shots per 60 minutes, and the Knights lead the league in that category at 16.33.

In each of their first two seasons, the Knights were 21st in blocked shots and finished in the middle of the pack during 2019-20.

For DeBoer, blocking shots is as much about locker room chemistry and culture as it is about protecting the goaltender from pucks. He compared it to taking a hit to make a play with the puck and not retaliating.

“It’s showing the group that you’re willing to sacrifice whatever it takes to help us win,” DeBoer said.

Part of the reason for the improvement is personnel. Defenseman Alec Martinez, who was acquired last February, is second in the league in blocked shots (50), and free-agent signee Alex Pietrangelo sits just outside the top 20.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb was among the blocked shot leaders before he was injured, and defenseman Zach Whitecloud has thrown his body in front of several shots.

Nick Holden has blocked 12 shots in seven games, including four during Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Colorado.

“I think that’s something we’ve been doing really good from the beginning of the season,” Holden said. “That’s something that (DeBoer) wanted to bring in, and I feel like we’ve been putting ourselves in good positions to get in lanes and block shots.”

Lehner staying home

Robin Lehner will have to wait to show off his reverse retro equipment.

DeBoer said the goaltender is not expected to make the trip to Lake Tahoe for Saturday’s outdoor game against the Avalanche. Lehner has not played since Feb. 7 because of an upper-body injury.

“Improving every day, and I expect him back sooner than later,” DeBoer said.

Marc-Andre Fleury will draw the starting assignment and is looking for his first win in an outdoor game. He’s 0-2, losing 5-1 to Chicago in 2014 and 3-1 to Washington in 2011.

Key points

The spectacular setting at Lake Tahoe will be the star of the show for this weekend’s outdoor games.

DeBoer said the message will be to enjoy the experience, but there’s still plenty at stake in the standings. The Knights (10-3-1, 21 points) led the West Division entering play Thursday and were four points ahead of Colorado, which has a game in hand.

“There’s a fine line there between enjoying the experience and everything that surrounds it but also being ready at game time, because these points are critical already with a shortened season,” DeBoer said.

