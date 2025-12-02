Golden Knights make decision on starting goalie for Blackhawks game

The Golden Knights will start Carter Hart in goal, his first start in almost two years, on Tuesday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena.

Goaltender Carter Hart warms up before the Silver Knights’ game against the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson. Hart did not play on Saturday, but was dressed and participated in warmups. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carter Hart will make his first NHL start in nearly two years Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena.

Hart was first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, and coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed he would get the nod.

“He needs to play,” Cassidy said. “He went down to Henderson, got some games in. He’s been practicing with us. So, let’s get him in there.”

This will be Hart’s first start since Jan. 20, 2024, when he was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He allowed five goals on 15 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Hart was charged days later with sexual assault, along with four other players, in an incident dating to 2018 involving Canada’s World Junior championship team.

Hart, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Michael McLeod were acquitted in July. Monday was the first day they could play NHL games, per the league’s ruling.

Hart, 27, signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Knights on Oct. 24. He went 1-2-0 in three starts with the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan.

“It was nice to go down to Henderson and get some game action,” Hart said Monday. “I’ve just been practicing for a year and a half, so it’s nice to get into a real game, different scenarios that you can’t replicate in practice.”

Hart is 96-93-29 in 227 career appearances with a 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage with six shutouts.

It will be a good first test for Hart facing a Chicago team ranked ninth in the league in goals per game (3.20). The Blackhawks (11-9-5) have gotten off to a surprising start thanks to the breakout of 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard with 16 goals and 37 points.

“He needs reps. He needs starts,” Cassidy said. “There’s going to be a little bit of rust, so let’s get going now.”

Saad returns, Smith out

Left wing Brandon Saad will go back into the lineup in place of Alexander Holtz on the third line.

Saad and left wing Reilly Smith were scratched for Saturday’s 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks in favor of Holtz and left wing Cole Reinhardt.

Smith, an Original Misfit, will sit out for the second straight game.

Saad, who will play his 960th game Tuesday, has gotten off to a slow start with four points in 24 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Up next

Who: Blackhawks at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -300, total 5 1/2