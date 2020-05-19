Golden Knights make fans wait for name, logo of new AHL team

Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said the new American Hockey League team in Henderson will reveal its name and logo “in the not too distant future.”

Henderson Mayor Debra March, left, applauds as Golden Knights owner Bill Foley speaks as team president Kerry Bubolz, right, looks on after addressing her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bubolz released a statement Tuesday after the Henderson City Council approved spending up to $42 million to split the cost of a new arena that would serve as the home of the Knights’ top minor league affiliate.

“Our team is committed to serving the great community of Henderson while creating memorable, positive experiences for our fans and their families,” Bubolz said. “Locals have responded to the idea of AHL hockey in Henderson with vigorous enthusiasm since the relocation was announced, as we have received over 7,600 season-ticket deposits to date.

“These deposit holders and hockey fans across the Valley can look forward to more exciting announcements regarding the team — including our name and logo unveiling — in the not too distant future.”

Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley confirmed in February his group submitted a trademark application for Silver Knights, and it was “right at the top of the list” as an option for the team’s name.

Silver Knights was one of the final three names Foley considered for his NHL franchise along with Desert Knights.

Foley told the Review-Journal he also considered team names based on local reptiles, as well as types of predatory birds such as hawks and falcons.

The Golden Knights purchased the San Antonio AHL franchise Feb. 6 and relocated it to the Las Vegas Valley. The new minor league team is scheduled to begin play for the 2020-21 season at Orleans Arena.

The AHL club will practice and be headquartered at the under-construction Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.

