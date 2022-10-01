88°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights make second round of roster cuts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2022 - 11:56 am
 
The Los Angeles Kings score a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the sec ...
The Los Angeles Kings score a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights made their second round of roster cuts Saturday after four preseason games.

Forwards Byron Froese and Sheldon Rempal, defenseman Brayden Pachal and goaltender Michael Hutchinson were placed on waivers. Forwards Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov and Gage Quinney, defensemen Layton Ahac, Lukas Cormier, Daniil Chayka and Zack Hayes and goaltender Jiri Patera were assigned to the Silver Knights. Forward prospects Jakub Brabanec and Zach Dean were assigned to their junior teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The moves leave the Knights with 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders in training camp. Waiver exempt forwards Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg are all still with the team. So is defense prospect Kaedan Korczak.

The Knights have three preseason games remaining before their Oct. 11 opener at Los Angeles.

