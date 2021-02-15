Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury earns weekly honor from NHL

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named one of the NHL’s three stars of the week on Monday.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fleury went 3-1 and posted a 1.51 goals against-average with one shutout in four starts. He turned away 100 of the 106 shots he faced, for a .943 save percentage.

Fleury opened the week with 19 stops in a 5-4 victory over Anaheim on Tuesday and was handed his first loss despite 27 saves against Anaheim on Thursday.

He came back to make 24 saves in a 3-1 victory at San Jose on Saturday and capped the week by making 30 stops in a 1-0 win over Colorado for his 63rd career shutout, one behind Henrik Lundqvist for 16th place in NHL history.

Fleury, 36, owns a 7-1-0 record with a 1.38 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and two shutouts through eight appearances this season.

Fleury also earned player of the week honors from the NHL Players’ Association.

