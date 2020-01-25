Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury named to NHL All-Decade team

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named to the NHL’s All-Decade first team Friday, the league announced. He had 325 wins during the decade.

ST. LOUIS — More victories than any other goaltender during the decade. Two Stanley Cups. One Olympic goal medal.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s resume was unmatched over the past 10 years, and the Golden Knights goaltender was named to the NHL’s All-Decade first team Friday, the league announced.

The two six-player teams were selected by a panel of general managers, hockey operations staff, NHL.com writers and on-air talent from NBC, Sportsnet and TVAS and was released before the start of the All-Star Skills event at Enterprise Center.

Fleury was joined on the first team by forwards Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane, along with defensemen Duncan Keith and Drew Doughty.

The second team featured Evgeni Malkin, Patrice Bergeron and Steven Stamkos at forward, Erik Karlsson and Zdeno Chara on defense, and Henrik Lundqvist in net.

Fleury registered 325 wins during the decade to go with a .917 save percentage, 2.45 goals-against average and 43 shutouts. He won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and also guided the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final during their inaugural season.

Fleury also was named to the All-Star Game five times, including this season when he withdrew from the event, and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fleury is tied with Lundqvist for fifth on the all-time wins list with 458.

