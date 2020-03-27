Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury talks about season, coronavirus

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury touched on a variety of topics during a video conference call arranged by the NHL on Friday.

Marc-Andre Fleury and his wife are behind on their Netflix shows and watch “Making a Murderer” when their three children go to sleep.

“It’s pretty crazy, everything that happened,” the Golden Knights goalie said of the documentary that debuted in late 2015.

Wait until he gets to “Tiger King” and sets eyes on Joe Exotic.

Fleury gave a brief look into his life at home while the NHL is paused for the coronavirus pandemic when he participated in a video conference call hosted by the NHL on Friday.

San Jose forward Logan Couture, Anaheim forward Ryan Getzlaf and Los Angeles forward Anze Kopitar also joined Fleury on the call, and the four Pacific Division veterans needled one another throughout 30 minutes.

Getzlaf, who proudly showed off the chicken coop he is building at his home in Anaheim, California, came through with the two best chirps of the video call.

A better shot of Ryan Getzlaf's chicken coop. pic.twitter.com/NLFthmqlrk — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) March 27, 2020

After Fleury said he preferred to play games to get his timing back before starting the postseason and Kopitar seemed to agree, the captain of the sixth-place Ducks captain chimed in.

“For some reason, I don’t think we have to worry about the playoff format, Kopi, this year,” Getzlaf reminded Kopitar, whose Kings are one point ahead of last-place San Jose.

Later in the conversation, Couture explained why it’s frustrating playing against Fleury, and Getzlaf couldn’t resist one more oral face-wash to the Sharks captain.

“And he took your coach,” Getzlaf said.

Fleury, who remains in Las Vegas with his family, said Nate Schmidt, the NHL Players’ Association representative, is providing updates during the stoppage.

He also chose Schmidt as the teammate he would most like to be quarantined with because the energetic defenseman would tire out his children.

“Then I could just relax a bit,” Fleury said. “I think it would be a good pickup.”

With City National Arena closed, Fleury’s exercise comes from doing Pilates, riding his mountain bike and rollerblading with his infant son in the stroller.

He also built a trampoline in his backyard.

“I think I go to bed more tired now than when we’re playing hockey with the kids running around all day,” Fleury said.

The Knights led the Pacific Division when the NHL season was paused March 12, and several scenarios have been floated should the league press the play button.

Unlike stars Alex Ovechkin of Washington and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, who each said Thursday that they favor going straight to the postseason, Fleury would like to squeeze in a few games before the playoffs begin.

The NHL extended its recommendation to self-isolate through April 6, and team facilities remain closed to workouts.

Previously, the league said it hopes to have a training camp period 45 days into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eight-week recommended ban on large gatherings.

“Whatever you do, like even in the summer, we train and practice and stuff. But when you get to camp and you see NHL shots, the speed of the game, I think that’s something you’ve got to catch up on,” Fleury said. “It’ll be nice to have a few to get back into it.”

Fleury has seen the devastating effects of the pandemic on Las Vegas businesses and tourism. He contributed $100,000 to part-time employees at T-Mobile Arena affected by the season being postponed and left the video call with a final message to fans.

“Right now, everybody has to take care of themselves, their family and stay healthy and stay safe. That’s all that matters,” Fleury said. “We’ll play hockey at some point. We don’t know when, but we’re looking forward to seeing you guys in the stands again.”

