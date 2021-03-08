Golden Knights’ Mark Stone named NHL’s first star of the week

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was named the NHL’s first star for the week ending March 7, the league announced Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Stone registered 10 points in four games, helping the Knights extend their winning streak to six games.

The captain had a hand in every goal during a 5-4 come-from-behind overtime victory over Minnesota on March 1, setting a franchise record for assists in a game. He became the second player in the past 25 years to record five primary assists, joining Artemi Panarin (Dec. 8, 2017, with Columbus).

Stone produced a goal and an assist in the third period to help the Knights pull away for a 5-1 win against the Wild on Wednesday.

He added two assists, including another in overtime, in the Knights’ 5-4 victory at San Jose on Friday and scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over the Sharks.

Stone leads the Knights with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) and is tied for second in the league in game-winning goals (4).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.