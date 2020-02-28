Golden Knights’ Mark Stone out Friday with lower-body injury

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone will miss Friday’s game with a lower-body injury, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Rookie Gage Quinney will replace Stone in the lineup. DeBoer didn’t say how the Knights’ lines would be affected.

DeBoer said Stone was “still being evaluated” and did not specify the severity of the injury. Stone, 27, is the Knights’ leading scorer with 63 points.

“There’s always fear when (an injury is) being evaluated (because) you don’t know,” DeBoer said. “We’ll see.”

Stone also is the team’s highest-paid player. His eight-year contract, which runs through 2026, carries an annual average value of $9.5 million.

