43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty named NHL’s First Star of the week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2019 - 9:20 am
 

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty was named the NHL’s First Star of the week by the league Monday.

Pacioretty led all skaters with eight points (five goals, three assists) in four games to help the Knights move into second place in the Pacific Division. He had a two-goal, two-assist effort in Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks and is riding a four-game goal streak.

Pacioretty leads the Knights in goals (15), assists (19) and points (34).

Ottawa’s Anthony Duclair was the Second Star, and Jack Eichel of Buffalo earned Third Star honors.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) makes a save against a shot from Vegas Golden Knights c ...
How to watch Golden Knights at Stars
The Associated Press

The Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Center.