Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty named NHL’s First Star of the week

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty was named the NHL’s First Star of the week by the league Monday.

Pacioretty led all skaters with eight points (five goals, three assists) in four games to help the Knights move into second place in the Pacific Division. He had a two-goal, two-assist effort in Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks and is riding a four-game goal streak.

⭐ Max Pacioretty led all skaters with 5-3—8 in 4 GP last week. In his second campaign with the @GoldenKnights, Pacioretty leads all Vegas skaters in goals (15), assists (19) and points (34) in 2019-20. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/4Yu3UKXS6s — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 16, 2019

Pacioretty leads the Knights in goals (15), assists (19) and points (34).

Ottawa’s Anthony Duclair was the Second Star, and Jack Eichel of Buffalo earned Third Star honors.

