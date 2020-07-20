Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty out, but not due to coronavirus

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty missed Monday’s scrimmage at City National Arena and was ruled “unable to participate” by coach Pete DeBoer.

Like many others, Pete DeBoer is still getting used to the NHL’s new normal for disclosing a player’s injury or illness.

The Golden Knights coach turned to a team spokesperson for help as he updated the status of left wing Max Pacioretty, who did not skate in Monday’s scrimmage or the special teams practice that followed at City National Arena.

Then, DeBoer may have offered a little more than he was permitted.

“What’s the standard line? What are we supposed to say?” DeBoer asked. “Unable to participate.”

He continued, “But for his family’s sake, it’s not a positive (COVID-19) test.”

As part of the NHL’s return-to-play plan, teams are not permitted to release information about injuries or illness during Phase Three training camp and the 24-team postseason tournament.

Update on injury reporting for 2020 Return to Play. pic.twitter.com/d1lmNMMTbH — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 11, 2020

The policy was instituted to protect the privacy of players and was a high priority in negotiations, according to NHL Players’ Association executive Mathieu Schneider.

But since there’s no distinction between a hamstring pull and positive COVID-19 test, the ambiguity has created more speculation than those “upper body” and “lower body” injury labels coaches love so much.

For instance, Bruins forward David Pastrnak practiced Wednesday after missing the first two days of camp, then was ruled “unfit to participate” the following day. The 48-goal scorer hasn’t been on the ice since.

With rumors rampant, his agent confirmed to Boston media last week that Pastrnak tested negative for COVID-19 but remains under quarantine after being in contact with someone who tested positive.

The Bruins had nine players “unfit to participate” Saturday, and Charlie Coyle’s agent later confirmed the forward was held out after an inconclusive COVID-19 test. Coyle subsequently tested negative and was one of six Bruins who returned to practice Monday.

The league released a statement Monday that noted two players tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 2,618 tests administered to more than 800 players from July 13 to Friday.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/C137laTvbH — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 20, 2020

“We understand as a league we have an obligation of some transparency with respect to the COVID virus in particular,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said July 11. “At least for now, we’re going to maintain a policy where the league is announcing basically league numbers, and clubs are really prohibited from giving any information with respect to COVID test results, and for purposes of making the system work, any injury information going forward.”

It may be worth noting that Pacioretty’s status was handled differently by DeBoer than when goalie Marc-Andre Fleury missed the first three days of training camp.

DeBoer said Fleury was given a “maintenance day” when camp opened July 13 and never gave him the “unable to participate” label, presumably to downplay the issue. Fleury returned to the ice Friday after an off day.

Pacioretty led the Knights with 32 goals and 66 points in 71 games during the regular season. He was ruled out with a lower-body injury March 11 before the league paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, but was on the ice during Phase Two and was a full participant at training camp.

The Knights are scheduled to leave for Edmonton on Sunday and play an exhibition game July 30 against Arizona. Their first round-robin game against Dallas is set for Aug. 3.

Nick Cousins took Pacioretty’s usual spot on left wing alongside center William Karlsson and right wing Mark Stone during the scrimmage.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.