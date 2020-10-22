82°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights might have ‘retro’ jersey on the way

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 6:21 pm
 

Fans of the Golden Knights’ secondary logo might have their holiday wish come true.

Less than three weeks after the team unveiled its metallic gold alternate jersey, a possible fourth design was leaked online Wednesday.

The mock-up of the Knights’ “Reverse Retro” jersey was confirmed by the website Icethetics.com after first appearing on SinBin.vegas.

The potential fourth jerseys for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers were featured on an eBay listing Monday and presumed by many league observers to be authentic.

The NHL is expected to eventually release its “Reverse Retro” series for all 31 teams, and Icethetics.com described the line as “throwbacks with a twist.”

A Knights spokesperson said the team had no comment.

The Knights’ potential fourth jersey is red with the secondary logo inspired by the star from the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign featured on the front.

The primary helmet logo is on each shoulder, while the sleeves and waistline have steel gray, gold and black stripes.

Since the Knights do not have a retro jersey, the design is a nod to the jerseys worn by the Las Vegas Thunder of the defunct International Hockey League.

There was no official announcement from the league on how many times the “Reverse Retro” jerseys will be worn during the 2020-21 season, and the jerseys are not currently available for purchase.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

