Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner ‘not looking back’ ahead of return to Toronto

Mitch Marner is calling his return to Toronto “another hockey game” when the Golden Knights face the Maple Leafs on Friday.

TORONTO — It was like old times for Mitch Marner. Standing in front of Toronto-based media, microphones in his face at 11 a.m. EST.

But Marner is calling his return to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs “another hockey game,” he said Friday morning on the day the Vegas Golden Knights visit Scotiabank Arena.

“I would say nothing unusual,” Marner said. “Try to get up, get my body moving here and get myself ready for another game.”

It’s the second time in a little over a week that Marner will face his former team. He got the nerves out of the way Jan. 15 when the Maple Leafs came to T-Mobile Arena in the game of the year, a 6-5 Knights win in overtime.

He now gets to skate in the arena he called home for the first nine years of his NHL career. Where the native of Markham, Ontario, was seen as the savior of a franchise that hasn’t won a Stanley Cup since 1967.

That didn’t pan out, as Marner left Toronto and joined the Knights via a sign-and-trade deal on July 1.

It was an unceremonious end to Marner’s tenure in Toronto, one with playoff shortcomings where he was given the blame and only two times getting past the first round of the playoffs.

Marner swears he’s focused on the task at hand.

“I don’t want to look back anymore,” he said. “I don’t want to look at the past.

“I’m focused on what’s going on right now. Just go out there and play.”

It’s likely to be the most intense non-playoff environment the Knights have endured since Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo in 2022.

The expectation is there will be boos. There will be animosity. There will be a video tribute that will likely not be met with a warm welcome.

Marner said he’s not sure what the reaction is going to be like.

“We’ll see as soon as warmups start,” Marner said. “I’m just excited to go back there. That building has meant a lot to me, so I’m excited to go back there and playing in it tonight.”

There is the matter of trying to win a hockey game. The Knights are on the second leg of a back-to-back and come in after losing 4-3 in Boston on Thursday.

Marner had an assist on one of the Knights’ three third-period goals, which almost led to a comeback win from 4-0 down.

The Knights will try to avoid losing their third straight game after winning their previous seven, but there might be incentive to prevent that Friday.

“Just walking into the other side of things, the other side of the locker room,” Marner said. “I’m sure once warmups is over and the anthems start going, your heart will start to beat a little faster.

“But I’m sure as soon as the puck drops, I’m going to think of it as another game, another opportunity to go out there and try to get two points.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.