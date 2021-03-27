Golden Knights move back into first with OT win over Avalanche
Max Pacioretty scored 1:56 into overtime Saturday, and the Golden Knights earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
The Knights moved into solo possession of first place in the West Division with the victory.
Marc-Andre Fleury made his second straight start and bounced back with a strong performance after allowing five goals in Thursday’s loss.
Alec Martinez converted on a first-period power play for the Knights, and William Carrier deflected in a shot at 3:40 of the second period to tie the score at 2.
The Knights had two power plays in the third period and made a strong push late but couldn’t crack Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer, who had his eight-game winning streak halted.
Joonas Donskoi opened the scoring at 1:16 when he danced around defenseman Brayden McNabb and fired a shot into the top corner for his second goal of the series and 12th overall.
Defenseman Devon Toews put the Avalanche on top 2-1 late in the first period when he worked a give-and-go with Nathan MacKinnon and buried a one-timer from the slot.
