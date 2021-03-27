Golden Knights move back into first with OT win over Avalanche

Max Pacioretty scored 1:56 into overtime Saturday, and the Golden Knights earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) watches Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez' goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fights Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dan Renouf (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dan Renouf (2) fights Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) pumps his fist after a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER — Max Pacioretty scored 1:56 into overtime Saturday, and the Golden Knights earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

The Knights moved into solo possession of first place in the West Division with the victory.

Marc-Andre Fleury made his second straight start and bounced back with a strong performance after allowing five goals in Thursday’s loss.

Alec Martinez converted on a first-period power play for the Knights, and William Carrier deflected in a shot at 3:40 of the second period to tie the score at 2.

The Knights had two power plays in the third period and made a strong push late but couldn’t crack Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer, who had his eight-game winning streak halted.

Joonas Donskoi opened the scoring at 1:16 when he danced around defenseman Brayden McNabb and fired a shot into the top corner for his second goal of the series and 12th overall.

Defenseman Devon Toews put the Avalanche on top 2-1 late in the first period when he worked a give-and-go with Nathan MacKinnon and buried a one-timer from the slot.

