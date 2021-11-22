Golden Knights must wait for return of top goal scorer

Left wing Max Pacioretty traveled with the team for its two-game road trip but will not be in the lineup Monday when the Golden Knights face the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) makes a shot on goal as Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) reaches to block during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights must wait a little longer to get their top goal scorer back.

Left wing Max Pacioretty traveled with the team for its two-game road trip but will not be in the lineup Monday when the Knights face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, coach Pete DeBoer said following morning skate.

“Obviously, there’s a chance he’ll play on the trip so I would term him day to day,” DeBoer said.

Forward Adam Brooks, who was claimed off waivers from Montreal on Wednesday, will make his debut against the Blues.

Pacioretty has been sidelined since Oct. 14 when he sustained a lower-body fracture in the second game of the season against the Los Angeles Kings.

He participated in the Knights’ morning skate Saturday prior to the game against Columbus but remains on injured reserve.

Pacioretty, who turned 33 on Saturday, had two goals and an assist in the season-opening victory against Seattle.

He topped the Knights with 24 goals last season and has a team-leading 58 goals in 121 games in the past three seasons.

