Golden Knights name first captain

Right wing Mark Stone established himself as the Golden Knights’ emotional leader after being acquired in a trade from Ottawa and is the team’s highest-paid player.

Mark Stone was named the first captain of the Golden Knights on Wednesday. (Vegas Golden Knights)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal by left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, which he assisted on, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) on the first day of training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Jan.. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his third period goal with Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) during their NHL hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal by left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, which he assisted on, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Stone was named the first captain of the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Stone, 28, is entering his second full season and third overall with the team. He previously served as an alternate captain.

The Knights did not designate an official captain during their first three seasons, with several players acting as alternates.

We would just tell you who our first captain is… but we’d rather have you C for yourself 👀#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/icXmQvrClO — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 13, 2021

New Jersey, the New York Rangers and Ottawa are the only NHL teams currently without a captain. Detroit named Dylan Larkin its captain Wednesday.

Stone established himself as the Knights’ emotional leader after being acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019, and is the team’s highest-paid player after signing an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.

He finished second behind Max Pacioretty in scoring last season with 63 points in 65 games and posted his sixth straight 20-goal season. In the playoffs, Stone added seven goals and 17 points in 20 games to help the Knights reach the Western Conference Final.

“He’s just an even-keel guy. Never gets too high. Never gets too low. That’s so important,” Pacioretty said. “Especially in the world we’re living in now, that’s what you want from a teammate, a linemate, a leader. He’s settled in here very nicely.

“He’s a guy that leads us every night with his play on the ice, but he’s also a great teammate away from the rink, and those are valuable things you don’t see in everyone. Just a great friend, a great teammate and a great leader.”

Stone has been one of the league’s top two-way wingers since he entered the league and leads the NHL in takeaways by a wide margin over the past six seasons.

He finished second in the voting for the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward after the 2018-19 season and was fifth last season.

“You couldn’t ask for a better mentor or example, on the ice and off the ice, too,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s all business.”

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Stone played junior hockey for Brandon of the Western Hockey League and was coached by Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was selected by Ottawa in the sixth round (No. 178 overall) of the 2010 NHL draft.

Stone was named an alternate captain for the Senators in 2017 and wore an “A” on his jersey until he was dealt to the Knights for defense prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

He has totaled 26 goals and 74 points in 83 games with the Knights and 385 points (149 goals, 236 assists) in 449 NHL games.

Stone won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and took home silver in 2019 when he served as an alternate captain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.