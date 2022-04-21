82°F
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Capitals game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2022 - 6:34 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) lowers his head after allowing a goal again ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) lowers his head after allowing a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Goaltender Robin Lehner was named the starter for the Golden Knights’ must-win game Wednesday against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena.

Lehner started Monday’s 3-2 loss to New Jersey and allowed two costly goals in the third period. Coach Pete DeBoer was critical of Lehner’s play after the game and hinted at going with backup Logan Thompson as the Knights fight to reach the postseason.

Since returning from a lower-body injury April 3, Lehner has posted a 2-2-1 record with a 3.21 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. He’s struggled with injuries and inconsistency since the middle of December and owns a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage in 43 appearances.

Thompson has won seven of his past 10 decisions and carries a 2.55 GAA and .922 save percentage in 14 appearances.

The Knights trail Los Angeles by five points for third place in the Pacific Division and are four points back of Dallas for the second wild card.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

