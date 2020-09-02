Golden Knights name starting goaltender for Game 5

The Golden Knights will look to clinch the best-of-seven playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) tap sticks during warm-up before NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will start Robin Lehner as they try to close out their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Meanwhile, the Canucks will turn to their backup. Thatcher Demko will make his first postseason start for Vancouver in Game 5. The 24-year-old has made one playoff appearance, the 8:26 he played in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Game 1. Demko stopped all five shots he faced.

Lehner will make his 10th postseason start for the Knights and sixth in the past seven games. The 29-year-old pending free agent is 7-2 with a .921 save percentage and 2.08 goals-against average in the playoffs. He shut out the Canucks in two of his first three starts in the series.

Demko has a .906 save percentage and 3.02 goals against-average in 37 NHL games. He was Vancouver’s primary backup behind Markstrom this season.

Markstrom, however, dominated the crease when the playoffs began. He started the Canucks’ first 13 postseason games and played on back-to-back nights three times. He has a .919 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average in the playoffs.

Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter expressed confidence in both goaltenders Tuesday morning.

“All year our goalies have been rock solid for us,” he said. “Whoever is in goal, we’re not too worried about it.”

