Golden Knights name starting goaltender for Tuesday’s Game 5

The Golden Knights will try to finish off their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday in Game 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer looks to his players during practice at the City National Arena on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Chicago Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter (22) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Goaltender Robin Lehner will start for the Golden Knights on Tuesday as they look to close the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Lehner lost for the first time in eight appearances since he was acquired by the Knights in Game 4 on Sunday.

He finished with 22 saves but also was at fault on the winning goal when Chicago’s Matthew Highmore scored from below the goal line at 13:40 of the first period.

In five appearances this postseason, Lehner is 4-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

“It’s just what we feel as a coaching staff gives us the best opportunity to win a game that night,” coach Pete DeBoer said Monday. “That’s the only motivation, that’s the only agenda that goes into the decisions that we’re making.”

Marc-Andre Fleury was the backup and hasn’t appeared since Saturday in Game 3 when he carried a shutout into the third period and finished with 26 saves in a 2-1 victory at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

He is 2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in the postseason.

Fleury has 80 career playoff victories, tied with Hall of Famer Ken Dryden for sixth all time.

Also, forward Paul Stastny returned after he missed the past two games and centered the second line with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

Stastny had a goal and set up Smith for the winner in Game 2, but was ruled unfit to play during the back to back over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.