Golden Knights’ Nate Schmidt to appear on ‘NHL Hat Trick Trivia’

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will make an appearance on the weekly series “NHL Hat Trick Trivia,” hosted by New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban, on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) makes his way to the ice for a team practice before Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will make an appearance on the weekly series “NHL Hat Trick Trivia,” hosted by New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban, on Saturday.

The show features fans answering hockey trivia questions to win NHL prizes. It will air at 9 a.m. PT Saturday on Sportsnet and at 9:30 a.m. on NHL.com and the league’s YouTube, Facebook and IGTV (Instagram’s video app) platforms.

It will reair at 2 p.m. Monday on NBC Sports Network and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on NHL Network.

In addition to Schmidt, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn, women’s hockey player Renata Fast, NHL referee Wes McCauley and Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty are scheduled to appear on Saturday’s episode.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.