Golden Knights’ Nate Schmidt wants NHL to do more drug tests

Defenseman wants to pursue changes to the NHL’s drug testing system after being given a 20-game suspension last season.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, left, passes the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari reaches in during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt wants to reform the NHL’s drug testing program, and it starts with the type and frequency of tests.

Schmidt, who was suspended for 20 games in September 2018 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, wants more tests. He also would like more blood tests, rather than urine.

“I would do a blood test,” Schmidt said. “And I hate them. So much.”

He said he thinks that would help future players avoid situations like his. He said “environmental contamination” was the reason he tested positive after his suspension. His appeal was denied by an independent arbitrator.

Schmidt hopes the proposed changes could be included in a potential collective bargaining agreement extension between the league and the NHL Players’ Association, as he first discussed with ESPN.com Monday.

Schmidt, the Knights’ PA representative, had said he would pursue change after returning from his suspension. He wants to remain true to his word. He’s talked to the team, his fellow PA members and commissioner Gary Bettman about avenues for reform.

Nothing’s decided yet, but he’s optimistic an agreement can be reached.

“I’ve been a part of it as much as I can, trying to share my story,” Schmidt said. “I hope that there’s something that comes down here through the proper channels. That they get something done. And then my work will be done with that. Then I’ll be able to fully put it in the past.”

The negotiations will come down to money, as blood tests are more expensive than urine ones. More frequent testing would also cost more.

The league’s current policy calls for players to be tested once during training camp and once on a team-wide basis during the regular season. Players can also be randomly selected for testing during the regular season and playoffs.

Schmidt believes testing more would be worth it, and not just because it would have saved him 20 games and public embarrassment.

He said he thinks it could help more players than teammate Shea Theodore. The defenseman revealed in an essay on The Players’ Tribune website that a failed drug test before the quarterfinals of the International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in May led him to a testicular cancer diagnosis.

Theodore discovered the disease early, had surgery and is back practicing with the Knights.

“I also want to catch cancer,” Schmidt said. “I want this to be more than just a police system.”

Reaves returns to practice

Knights right wing Ryan Reaves made his training camp debut Tuesday, practicing in a non-contact jersey. Reaves remains day to day, according to assistant coach Mike Kelly, with an undisclosed injury he suffered in training late this summer.

The Knights open their season Oct. 2 against the San Jose Sharks.

“I’m definitely shooting for that,” Reaves said. “Obviously, I have to be 100 percent. My conditioning has to be good and the coaches have to know that I’m ready. That’s what this next week and a bit is for.”

